Hyderabad, Aug 30 (PTI): A 45-year old man was allegedly killed by suspected Maoists Kurnapally village in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: 'Buyer' Takes Motorcycle for Test Ride in Rahatani, Flees With It.

The deceased was identified as I Ramu, deputy Sarpanch of the village, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Most Unsafe for Senior Citizens Among All Metropolitan Cities in India: NCRB Data.

The police have recovered a note purportedly written by the ultras which says that Ramu was killed as he was suspected to be a "police informer." He was stabbed to death.

Inquiry is on to ascertain the facts, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)