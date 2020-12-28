Kaushambi (UP), Dec 28 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was killed in a clash between two groups over cattle here on Monday, police said.

The argument started after Prem Bali Dubey's cattle entered the farm of Ravi Shankar Dubey. Subsequently, people from both the sides started attacking each other with sticks, Station House Officer of the Akeel police station Vijay Vikram Singh said.

Ravi Shankar received head injuries in the cash. He was taken to Prayagraj for treatment but he succumbed to the injuries on the way.

Police said six other people were injured in the incident.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said, adding that no complaint has been received.

