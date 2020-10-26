Ghaziabad, Oct 26 (PTI) A man shot dead his elder brother over a property dispute here, police said on Monday.

According to police, Raj Kamal was called by his brother Rahul at Sanjay Puri Colony to settle the dispute.

As the victim reached there, Rahul fired at him indiscriminately, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said the victim was rushed to a hospital in Modi Nagar from where he was taken to Meerut, where he succumbed to his bullet injuries.

The victim's father has lodged a complaint against his younger son and one Mintu. They are on the run right now, the SP said, adding that they are conducting raids on their possible hideouts.

