New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) A 22-year-old man has been arrested for killing his elder brother over a monetary dispute in Northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Irshad Alam, a native of Kishanganj in Bihar, was arrested by a team following the recovery of the semi-decomposed body of his 35-year-old brother, Md Idrish, from a locked rented house in the 3rd Pushta area.

"The body was found on July 6 lying on the floor inside the locked room. The victim's mobile phone and other belongings were missing, leading to suspicion of foul play. A murder case was registered at New Usmanpur police station and a probe was launched," said the police officer.

During the investigation, a police team zeroed in on Irshad. He was nabbed on Wednesday. A knife and the victim's mobile phone were recovered from Irshad's possession.

During questioning, Irshad confessed to killing his brother following a heated argument over money.

Irshad has been arrested under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events, the police said.

