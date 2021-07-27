Budaun (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) A man and his nephew died after a speeding truck ran over them killing them on the spot in Alapur area here on Tuesday night, police said.

The duo were riding a motorcycle as the truck knocked them down and subsequently ran over them, they said.

Inspector of Alapur police station Omprakash Gautam said the deceased have been identified as Radheylal (45) and his nephew Devsingh (25), who were returning home from Alapur, when the accident took place.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, police said, and added that the truck driver has been arrested, and the vehicle seized.

