New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a man who allegedly opened fire inside his in-laws' house to threaten his wife after she left home following a quarrel between them, officials said.

On Thursday, police received a call from woman named Neelam (30) who complained that her husband had come to her parents house in Kunwar Singh Nagar and fired two rounds inside the house, police said.

During enquiry, police found that Neelam and her husband Bijender Lakra got married in 2014. Lakra was an alcoholic and had frequent fights with his wife, police said.

On Thursday Lakra came back to his house in Ranhola in an inebriated condition and manhandled his wife and her mother. He also threw them both out of the house, a senior police officer said.

His wife reported the incident at Ranhola police station and went to her parents house at Kunwar Singh Nagar. When police reached Kalra's house, he was found absconding, the officer said.

Lakra reached his in-laws' house and following some argument threatened to kill his wife and fired two rounds with his licensed revolver, they said.

Lakra works with the Delhi Home Guards and is posted at Sadar Bazar office as deployment officer, police said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at Nihal Vihar police station and the accused has been apprehended, the officer said.

The weapon, three live cartridges and two used cartridges have been recovered, police added.

