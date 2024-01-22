Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) A group of people in Rajasthan's Barmer staged a protest after a man allegedly removed a saffron-coloured flag fixed on a pole while the consecration ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram temple was underway, according to police.

The man who belongs to the Muslim community has been detained, they said.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: ‘Tax Buoyancy to Give Headroom for Higher Social Sector Budget Without Hampering Fiscal Prudence’.

It is alleged that he removed the flag fixed on an electricity pole on the Barmer-Jaisalmer road when the ceremony was underway, police said.

Locals staged the protest and demand action against the man, they said

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: Modi Government Should Not Cut Import Duties on Parts Used in Making Smartphones in Budget, Says GTRI Report.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Barmer, Satyendra Pal Singh said that the man has been detained and is being questioned.

After the accused was detained, locals ended their demonstration, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)