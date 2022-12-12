New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Monday said that a case has been registered against some persons for allegedly shooting and injuring a man in Dakshinpuri in the national capital.

The injured identified as Suresh Chand, 49 was at around 9: 30 pm on Sunday returning home after attending a funeral in B block Dakshinpuri when he saw a scuffle involving five to six boys. He also head a gunshot and later realised that he had been shot at in his left thigh, police said in its statement quoting Chand.

Chand's son rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Chand claims that he can identify the persons who had shot at him.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against the accused persons under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act.

Investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

