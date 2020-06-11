Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants in the neighbouring Shamli district on Thursday, police said.

Kapil Kaushik was killed by unidentified persons on a highway near Jalalabad town under Thanabhawan police station limits, they said.

After the incident, Kaushik was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, said Additional SP Rajesh Shrivastava.

UP Cane Minister Suresh Rana visited the family of the deceased and assured that the culprits will be nabbed soon.

