New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): A 47-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons in the Khajoori Khas area of the national capital on Saturday, the police said.

The man identified as Shorab Ansari, 47, was sitting at his shop in the Khajoori Khas area where some unidentified person shot him.

"An information received around 8.40 pm that a man was shot at his shop, located at Shree Ram Colony, Khajoori Khas, by some unknown person. Shoaib was taken to the hospital where he declared dead. The primary investigation emerged as personal animosity," the Delhi Police statement revealed.

A case is being registered under appropriate sections and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)