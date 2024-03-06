Aligarh, March 6: A 24-year-old man was shot dead allegedly during a fight between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, police said on Wednesday. According to officials, the fight broke out between two groups at a wedding in the Lodhi Vihar area of Aligarh. The deceased was identified as Bhura Pandit alias Bittu Sharma (24).

Officials said that preliminary investigation into the incident suggests that 2-3 days ago, there was a dispute between two persons identified as Sonu Yadav and Bhura Pandit. During the dispute, Sonu was allegedly thrashed by Bhura and his group. Following the incident, on Tuesday night, Sonu along with a group of people approached Bhura Pandit and allegedly opened fire at him. Kasganj Honour Killing Attempt: Girl Shot and Thrown Into Canal by Brothers for Talking to Boy in Uttar Pradesh, Survives

According to Aligarh City Circle Officer (CO) Abhay Kumar Pandey, the incident took place on Tuesday night in Lodhi Vihar. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of old rivalry between two groups. "The victim, Bittu Sharma, sustained a bullet injury and was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead," CO Pandey said. Samajwadi Party Youth Wing Leader Mohammad Kala’s Brother Shot Dead in His Office at Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat

He said that a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident. "We are further looking into the case," he added. Further details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)