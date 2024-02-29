Baghpat, February 29: Mohammad Yusuf, brother of Samajwadi Party (SP) youth wing leader, Mohd. Kala, was shot dead in his office at Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Wednesday, police said.

The assailants had come to visit Yusuf, who is a property dealer, and were having tea when they suddenly opened fire at him. They shot him in the head and chest. Kala said, "We had been alerted about the attack by a local over the phone but it happened before we could take any action." Major Setback for SP Amid Rajya Sabha Elections 2024 as Chief Whip Manoj Kumar Pandey Resigns.

He added that about two years ago, Yusuf was attacked near a brick kiln on Saroorpur Road. A case has been registered against unknown assailants but no arrests have yet been made. Kala said that the assailants arrived on motorcycles, possibly engaging in a conversation while seated in the office premises before carrying out the attack. Swami Prasad Maurya Quits Samajwadi Party: Senior Leader Resigns From SP’s Primary Membership, Also Quits As MLC.

Baghpat Assistant Superintendent of Police, Narendra Pratap Singh, said, "We were informed that two unidentified youth had committed the murder and fled the scene. During questioning, the victim's relatives provided information about certain disputes. We are carrying out the investigation from all possible angles."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 29, 2024 09:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).