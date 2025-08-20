In a shocking incident, a man died after a brand-new Tata Harrier EV allegedly malfunctioned while operating in "Summon Mode" in Tamil Nadu's Avinashi. A shocking video of the incident has surfaced on social media. According to a post shared by a Reddit user named --chillin- earlier today, the victim sustained a severe head injury during the Tata Harrier EV Summon Mode accident and later succumbed to his injuries. The incident reportedly occurred when the vehicle’s summon mode was either activated accidentally or malfunctioned. In the video, the car can be seen moving while the driver’s side door was open. The man can be seen trying to stop the SUV, but slips and falls. The man sustained head injuries and was declared brain dead by the doctors. Arasur Road Accident: Woman Killed, 3 Injured As SUV Collides With Two-Wheeler in Tamil Nadu.

Man Dies After Tata Harrier EV Allegedly Malfunctions While Operation in ‘Summon Mode’ in Tamil Nadu

