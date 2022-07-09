Nagpur, Jul 9 (PTI) The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Nagpur police nabbed a 27-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation by threatening to make his private photographs and videos public if he failed to pay him Rs one crore, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Amit Soni, is a resident of Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh. His wife has also been made a co-accused in the case.

A police official said that the accused is a relative of the victim.

"Soni had contacted the chief fire officer saying he had his obscene photographs which he had sent to his (Soni's) wife and demanded Rs one crore for not circulating them among family members and friends of the CFO," the official said.

After negotiation, Soni settled for Rs 70 lakh and agreed to accept Rs 28 lakh as the first instalment from the victim.

Fed-up with constant harassment by Soni, the victim approached the crime branch.

Soni was nabbed by the police when he was accepting money from the victim in a restaurant in the Sadar area of Nagpur on Friday.

A case was registered against Soni and his wife for extortion under the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station, police said.

