New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking clarification regarding the "significant shortfall in the allocation of posts reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the ongoing Delhi Police recruitment process."

In the letter, he pointed out that, as per the Government of India's reservation policy, 27% of posts must be reserved for OBC candidates. Out of 7,565 notified posts, OBCs should have received 2,043 posts. But only 1,608 posts have been allotted. This leaves a deficit of 435 posts, he said.

"I am writing on behalf of OBC youth regarding the significant shortfall in the allocation of posts reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the ongoing Delhi Police recruitment process. As per the official advertisement released for the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) recruitment, the total number of posts notified is 7,565," the Congress MP wrote.

"According to the Government of India reservation policy and the notification from the Government of NCT of Delhi, 27% of these posts should have been reserved for OBC candidates. Mathematically, 27% of 7,565 amounts to 2,043 posts. However, the recruitment notification has allocated only 1,608 posts for OBCs, leaving a deficit of 435 posts," he added.

Tagore said that this was in direct contradiction to both the constitutional mandate and the reservation policy in force for Delhi, as outlined in the Backward Classes Certificate notification.

"It is a matter of grave concern that such discrepancies persist despite widespread assurances on OBC representation by the government. The community is agitated over the denial of rightful opportunities, and this issue undermines the faith of OBC youth in the recruitment process as well as in the government," he said.

He said that this was not just about numbers, but also about justice, equality, and the future of lakhs of OBC aspirants.

He urged the Centre to immediately correct the "injustice" and "restore faith" in the system.

"I request your urgent intervention to clarify: Why has there been a reduction of 435 OBC-reserved posts in this recruitment drive? What is the rationale behind not adhering to the stipulated 27% quota? When will corrective action be taken to ensure that OBC candidates receive their rightful share as per the law?" he wrote.

"Kindly address this issue at the earliest and restore the faith of lakhs of aspirants in the principles of justice and equality," he added. (ANI)

