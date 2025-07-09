India News | Manipur: 6 Arambai Tenggol Members, 3 Militants Arrested

Imphal, Jul 9 (PTI) Manipur Police have arrested nine people, including six members of Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol and three militants of a banned outfit, police said on Wednesday.

All the arrests were made in Bishnupur district on Tuesday.

The six Arambai Tenggol members were involved in physically assaulting state police personnel during a bandh in Bishnupur district on June 9, a police statement said.

The arrested persons were identified as Laishram Sanahal Singh (26), Laishram Rishikanta Singh (20), Laishram Premchand (18), Kangabam Nongdamba Singh (23), Sarangthem Rabichandra alias Rabi (28) and Yumnam Jaswant Singh (22).

Meanwhile, police also arrested two militants belonging to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG), from Utlou area in Bishnupur district.

