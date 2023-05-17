Imphal (Manipur) [India] May 17 (ANI): Amid disruption of essential supplies in Manipur in the aftermath of the recent violence, Assam Rifles facilitated civil administration in the supply of LPG gas cylinders.

"Assam Rifles continue to render assistance in the trying times and arranged collection of 1,836 cylinders from Sekmai Bottling Plant, Imphal West District and delivered them to Indane Gas Agency distributor at Churachandpur district," Assam Rifles said in a statement on Tuesday.

Also Read | Adani-Hindenburg Row: Supreme Court Grants SEBI Time Till August 14 to Complete Probe Into Allegations of Stock Price Manipulation by Adani Group.

"Security forces provided administrative assistance for moving, collecting and distributing LPG cylinders in Manipur," added the statement.

On Monday this week, Assam Rifles rescued 96 people stranded in the state near the India-Myanmar border in an air evacuation operation. All 96 people were rehabilitated at Assam Rifles Camp.

Also Read | 'Luli-Langdi, Goongi Bahri, Andhi Sarkar': Words Hurting Specially-Abled Banned in Rajasthan, Guidelines Issued to Authorities.

Normalcy is slowly returning to Manipur after violence left 70 people dead and 1,700 houses were burnt down.

In another operation, Assam Rifles rescued 45 visually impaired students and supporting staff of Mission Blind School, Kakching, amidst the clashes in Manipur in the first week of May.

A curfew was imposed on May 3 after violence broke out in the State and the Manipur State government clamped down on the use of the internet and mobile phones to ensure the spread of panic and false information is curtailed. Amid the demand of the Meitei for Scheduled Tribe status, a rally was organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur on May 3, which later turned violent.

As per the latest figures, close to 71 people lost their lives while more than 230 were injured and close to 1700 houses were burnt down during the violence in Manipur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)