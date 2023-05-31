Imphal, May 31 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday appealed to people to surrender arms looted from security forces.

He also warned of legal action against anyone found to be in unauthorised and illegal possession of arms and ammunition.

Also Read | Charanjit Singh Channi's Nephew Demanded Rs 2 Crore From Cricketer Jass Inder Singh for Government Job, Says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Watch Video).

In a signed statement, the chief minister also appealed to all concerned in Manipur not to block roads and hinder the free movement of security personnel and relief material.

Such roadblocks were making it extremely difficult for security and police personnel to respond to attacks by armed groups on time, Singh said.

Also Read | Noida Shocker: Government School Principal Terminated for Submitting Fake Class 12 Marksheet To Get Job in 1997, Asked To Return 26 Years Salary.

"I appeal to all persons concerned to return and surrender the arms and ammunition which have been snatched from armed police battalions, police stations, etc., in valley and hill districts to the nearest police station/MR/IRB, etc. at the earliest.

"Legal action as per the Arms Act 1959 and Rules will be taken in case any person is found to be in unauthorised and illegal possession of arms and ammunition during combing operations by security personnel or otherwise," the chief minister said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)