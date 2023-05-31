Mumbai, May 31: In a bizarre incident that has come to light in Noida, a school principal who allegedly used a fake mark sheet to get the job has been asked to return 26 years of salary. The incident came to light after the principal of a government school was indicted in a probe for furnishing fake mark sheets in order to get the job. The school principal is also likely to face a police case besides the stiff penalty.

The accused has been identified as Joginder Singh. The Noida police on Monday lodged a complaint against him after he was dismissed as the headmaster of the Government Primary School at Patadi in Dadri, reports the Times of India. The education department has asked Singh to return the entire salary he received during his tenure as the principal for nearly 26 years. Nagaland Police Arrests 3 Persons in Fake Marksheet Racket.

How Did the Incident Come to Light?

Officials of the education department said that they began an investigation after receiving a complaint against Singh. The complaint claimed that Singh submitted a fake Class 12 mark sheet back in 1997 when he was first hired. After the investigation, the education department terminated Singh from his post on May 12, following which, an FIR was filed against him.

Aishwariya Lakshmi, basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) of Gautam Budh Nagar said that after Singh's termination, she ordered his salary of 26 years and all the digital gadgets that were provided to him by the education department should be recovered as a penalty. "The amount of salary that is to be paid back by Singh is being calculated by the education department," she added.

Officials of the education department said that back in 1997 Singh was hired after the death of his father, who was also a government teacher. As per the reports, Singh was earning Rs 80,000 as a salary per month as the headmaster of the school. Officials also said that if they had not received a complaint then Singh would have continued in his position till 2036. Mumbai: Two Arrested For Making Fake Marksheets And Work Experience Certificates.

Meanwhile, Singh has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. "Joginder Singh fraudulently got the job of a teacher. He provided a fake mark sheet during his recruitment in the interview process to get the job. The FIR was lodged by Narendra Kumar Srivastav, Khand Shiksha Adhikari of Dadri," Gyan Singh, in-charge of Jarcha police station said.

