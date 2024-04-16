Imphal, Apr 16 (PTI) A driver was shot at as armed men allegedly targeted fuel tankers in Manipur's Tamenglong district on Tuesday, police said.

At least two fuel tankers were hit in the firing that happened near Keimei village on NH-37 which connects Imphal with Silchar, they said.

Armed men, who are yet to be identified, fired from hilltops targeting the fuel tankers on the highway, in which the driver was shot in his leg, they added.

As the bullets hit the tankers, oil was seen spilling on the road. Police said additional forces were sent to the area.

Following the incident, long queues were seen outside petrol pumps in Imphal valley as panic-buying gripped the people.

Hundreds of vehicles were seen outside the petrol pumps in Moirangkhom, North AOC, Kwakeithel in Imphal West district, and Nongmeibung and Porompat in Imphal East district.

Assuaging the concerns of fuel shortage, the Directorate of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution said in a statement, "There is sufficient stock of petrol and diesel in the state. There will be no shortage. All petrol pumps are directed to open as usual."

It urged the people to purchase as per their regular needs, and not to resort to panic buying.

