Imphal, Jul 1 (PTI) Manipur has adopted one of the most stringent processes for issuing Aadhaar to adults, ensuring robust scrutiny and enhanced security in line with the Home Ministry and UIDAI guidelines, according to an official statement.

"Each case of adult Aadhaar has to be mandatorily scrutinised and approved only at the level of state headquarters in the office of the special secretary, home," it said.

The statement issued by Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar stated that a meeting, chaired by the governor at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, focused on Aadhaar enrolment, upgradation, and service delivery in the state.

Senior officials, including the chief secretary, and representatives from the home department, UIDAI, social welfare, and education departments were present there.

"One of the UIDAI officials present at the meeting observed that Manipur's adult Aadhaar process is perhaps the most stringent in the country," the statement said, adding, "The high quality checks and scrutiny process ensures that no illegal foreigner can obtain an Aadhaar card."

To maintain the security and integrity of the Aadhaar ecosystem, two mandatory updates have been implemented for biometric and biographic data. Accordingly, Mandatory Biometric Updation 1 (MBU-1), between the ages of 5 and 7, and MBU-2 after the age of 15, are being strictly implemented.

These updates, which are free of charge, aim to help maintain the accuracy of biometric and demographic data throughout an individual's lifetime.

"These updates are crucial for ensuring that Aadhaar data remains current and secure, preventing misuse of identity," it said, adding they also play a key role in enabling seamless access to government schemes and financial services by eliminating authentication issues.

