New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Taking suo motu cognizance of the video purportedly showing two women being paraded naked by a mob of men in Manipur, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson, Rekha Sharma, on Friday wrote to Chief Secretary and Director General Police of the northeastern state, seeking a detailed report on action taken in the matter within four days.

The Commission chairperson has also asked the Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh to invoke the Indian Penal Code (IPC)'s section 376D (gangrape), section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) including others, if found true, against culprits in the FIR.

The incident allegedly took place on May 4, a day after ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur. After a video of the same went viral, the police arrested 4 people, including the main accused.

Condemning the incident, the NCW chief, in a letter to Manipur Chief Secretary, Vineet Joshi, said, "The matter reported is condemnable in strongest possible words. I, therefore, urge you to look into the matter personally and ensure that strict action is taken against all the accused men and the investigation is accomplished in a timebound manner. A detailed report must be apprised to the Commission within 4 days."

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court said it was “deeply disturbed” by the video which has emerged in which two tribal women were seen paraded naked and molested, and asked the Centre and State to take action against the perpetrators.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra said it was “simply unacceptable” and using women as an instrument in violence is unacceptable.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a video that emerged online yesterday, the bench asked the Centre and State to appraise the step taken on the issue.

"Simply unacceptable. Using women as an instrument in an area of communal strife to inflict gender violence is deeply disturbing. This is the grossest of constitutional abuse and human rights violations. We are deeply disturbed by the videos which have emerged. If the government does not act, we will," CJI said.

The bench said it must be apprised of the steps taken by the governments so that perpetrators are booked for such violence and what steps are taken to prevent such incidents in future. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)