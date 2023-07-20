Imphal, July 20: The Manipur Police today made the first arrest in connection with the incident of sexual violence a video of which went viral. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the arrest and said the government will consider capital punishment for those found guilty. "After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning," N Biren Singh tweeted.

A horrific video showing two Kuki-Zo tribal women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted in Manipur surfaced online on July 19, triggering widespread outrage over ongoing violence in the state. Reacting to the video, the Manipur CM said: "My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday." Manipur Sexual Violence Video: PM Narendra Modi Condemns Incident, Says 'No Guilty Will Be Spared'.

N Biren Singh assured that strict action is taken against those involved in the sexual violence. "A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society," he added. Manipur Sexual Violence Video: Centre Orders Twitter, Other Social Media Platforms to Take Down Disturbing Clip on Tribal Women, Says Probe Underway.

CM N Biren Singh on Manipur Sexual Violence Video:

My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action… — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 20, 2023

The gut-wrenching video showed a mob parading two Kiki-Zo tribal women after stripping them naked. People were seen touching women's private parts in public. The women were allegedly gang-raped later. Since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur, hundreds of people have lost their lives while thousands were forced out of their homes.

