Imphal, Jan 17 (PTI) The situation in Manipur's Moreh continues to remain tense following multiple gun and bomb attacks on policemen by militants and a face-off between locals and central forces, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an official, the gunfight began after militants fired a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) at a temporary police unit near SBI Moreh. This was followed by multiple attacks by militants on security forces at Ward No. 7 and Chikim village, which are located near the town's border with Myanmar.

During an ambush near Ima Kondong Lairembi Devi temple, 32-year-old Wangkhem Somorjit, a Manipur Police personnel, sustained gunshot wounds and died during treatment at Key Location Point (KLP) of Assam Rifles. Two more IRB personnel were injured in the exchange of fire, officials added.

A top official said the body of Somorjit and the two injured personnel have been airlifted by a helicopter to Imphal.

N Bheem (35), who sustained injuries on his left leg, and ASI Sidharth Thokchom (35), who sustained injuries on his face and ears, have been admitted to RIMS for treatment, the official added.

In a related development, a woman was critically injured after being accidentally hit by a vehicle of the central forces when she tried to stop it, according to officials.

Despite curfew, a large number of women came out on the streets and blocked the road to restrict the movement of Assam Rifles and army personnel who were rushing to contain the situation.

A top-level meeting to discuss the situation was held at the CM's secretariat, attended by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, ministers, and MLAs, an official told PTI.

Moreh has been experiencing regular exchanges of fire between security forces and militants over the past few days. The latest firing incident took place just 48 hours after the arrest of two suspects involved in the killing of a police officer by the state's forces.

Earlier this month, Singh had said there were high chances of involvement of foreign mercenaries from Myanmar in the gun and bomb attacks. PTI COR

