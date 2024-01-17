Mumbai, January 17: The Mumbai police recently arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly stabbing a man with scissors and injuring four others in Govandi. The police arrested the accused, identified as Shaidur Rehman Shaikh, was arrested on Monday, January 15, for attacking five people with scissors. The accused has been identified as Sadique Hussain.

The incident came to light after the sister of the deceased, Naziya Shah, lodged a complaint against the accused, reports Hindustan Times. In her complaint, Shah said that Nadeem Shaikh and Javed Khan saw Shaidur peeping into a woman's house. She said that a heated argument broke out between the trio when Nadeem and Javed confronted the accused. Mumbai Shocker: Hit by Ball From Another Match, Elderly Man Dies While Playing Cricket in Matunga.

Amid the argument, Shaikh's wife reached the spot when, all of a sudden, Nadeem slapped her husband. After this, all of them left as the crowd started to gather. Later in the day, the accused, along with his wife's brother, went to confront Nadeem and Javed. An officer said that during the confrontation, Shaikh removed scissors from his pocket and stabbed Nadeem.

When Javed tried to catch Shaikh, he stabbed him, too. Seeing his friend being attacked, Hussain rushed to their help, but Shaidur stabbed him too in his head and back. Following this, Hussain fell and started bleeding profusely. The officer said that the accused did not stop there and went on to stab two more people. As the crowd started to gather, the accused, his wife and his brother fled from the spot. Mumbai Shocker: Friend Sprays Sanitiser, Lights Match Stick on 16-Year-Old Boy’s Face, Victim Suffers First-Degree Burns in Andheri.

After the stabbing incident, Hussain was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The accused has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. After his arrest, he was produced before the court, which remanded him to police custody till January 20.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2024 05:18 PM IST.