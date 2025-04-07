Imphal West (Manipur) [India], April 7 (ANI): Manipur Police arrested an active member of the outfit KCP-Noyon group for his alleged involvement in extortion activities and seized arms and ammunition from his possession in Imphal West district.

According to Manipur police, the accused was identified as Waikhom Loveson Singh (31).

Taking to X, the Manipur police posted, "On April 6, 2025, Manipur Police arrested 01(one) active cadre of KCP (PWG), namely, Waikhom Loveson Singh (31) of Nagamapal Kangjabi Leirak, Imphal West District, from Nagamapal Kangjabi Leirak under City-PS, Imphal West District. The arrested person is involved in extortion activities."

Meanwhile, security forces conducted search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts.

In an operation, security forces recovered a large number of arms and ammunition near the Nambul River area, farmlands under Wangoi Police Station, Imphal West District.

The security forces recovered one SLR with one Magazine, two modified .303 Rifles with two Magazines, two SBBL, one .32 country-made Pistol with one Magazine, one hand grenade, six nos. of Tube Launchers, four .303 Rifle Ammunition, 12 AK Rifle Ammunition, Two Tear Smoke, and four stun Shells.

Additionally, they also recovered 04(four) nos. of head Gear Cap, 04(four) nos. of Camouflage Cap, 02(two) nos. of Camouflage Uniform, 04(four) nos. of BP Jacket, 07(seven) nos. of BP Iron Plate, 01(one) BP Plastic Plate, and 01(one) Ground Sheet along with 02(two) Rice Sacks from Samushang Shantipur near Nambul river area, nearby farmlands under Wangoi-PS, Imphal West District.

Earlier on Sunday, the Assam Rifles facilitated the celebration of the Kongba Maru Festival, a significant religious and cultural event at restive Sagolmang in Imphal East, Manipur.

It coordinated with other stakeholders to ensure the unhindered movement of devotees, medical assistance, and other amenities.

Celebrated with deep spiritual fervour, the Kongba Maru Festival honours a sacred hill and temple of immense significance. More than 600 devotees paid respects at the temple. The population conveyed its heartfelt gratitude to the Assam Rifles for their dedicated efforts.

Earlier last week, a series of information-based joint operations by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formations in Manipur resulted in the apprehension of six cadres and the recovery of twenty-two weapons, grenades, ammunition and other war-like stores.

The operations were undertaken in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF and ITBP in the hill and valley districts of Imphal West, Kakching, Imphal East, Churachandpur and Bishnupur between April 4 and 05, 2025, said the Army.

Army and Manipur Police apprehended two cadres and recovered a pistol from Karpur Sangha of Imphal East district. (ANI)

