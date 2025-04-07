Agra, April 7: A Czech woman visiting Agra had an unsettling experience during her trip after a local man allegedly flashed and harassed her near the Taj Mahal. The 30-year-old tourist, who was exploring the area on foot, was walking along a secluded path connecting the monument’s West Gate parking to Agra Fort on April 3 when the incident occurred.

According to police, the accused—23-year-old Karan Rathore, who works as a salesman near the Taj complex—approached the tourist, exposed himself, and began making vulgar comments. He fled the scene shortly after. Agra Shocker: Man Kills Second Wife for Demanding More Monthly Expenses, Stays in Jail 27 Days to Dodge Suspicion.

The shaken tourist returned to her homestay and informed the manager, who assisted her in filing a police complaint the next evening. Based on her written statement, an FIR was registered under sections 75(1) (sexual harassment) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Authorities used CCTV footage from the area to identify Rathore and arrested him from Tajganj on Saturday night. He was later produced in court and sent to jail. Agra Shocker: Denied Matchbox to Light Cigarette, Trio Stab BTech Student to Death in Uttar Pradesh; 2 Arrested, 1 at Large.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Security) Syed Areeb Ahmed confirmed that the woman was using a translator app to communicate as she wasn’t fluent in English. Her statement was officially recorded in court, and all standard procedures were followed. Ahmed also met the tourist personally, apologized for the incident, and assured her of continued support from Agra Police.

The woman has since left the city but reportedly expressed interest in returning to Agra in the future. Embassy officials have not yet been contacted, as the tourist has already moved on from the area.

