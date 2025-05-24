Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 24 (ANI): Rapid infrastructure expansion is revolutionising Manipur, with the Indian Railways playing a crucial role in improving the state's connectivity and economic potential. The current development of the 111-kilometre-long Jiribam-Imphal railway line is advancing at an impressive rate, despite the difficult terrain of the state. This ambitious initiative features the construction of various tunnels, bridges, and stations and is set to greatly enhance transportation in the area.

A particularly remarkable aspect of this project is the nearing completion of the world's tallest railway pier bridge. Out of 52 planned tunnels, a significant 59 kilometres of the total 61.32 kilometres of tunnelling work has been completed.

As stated by Thingujam Dolendro, the Project Manager, "We aim to complete the tunnelling work by 2027. This is the first shaft of its kind in the Northeast and for the Northeast Frontier Railway. Once we complete the excavation through the shaft and move to the next phase, the progress on the tunnels will speed up. The shaft has been built, and we are ready for the next phase."

The construction of bridges is also moving swiftly. Of the 11 major bridges, 5 have been completed, and 81 out of the 138 planned minor bridges are finished. Progress in station development is consistent, with 6 out of 11 new stations already built. Khongsang station located in the Noney district, is operational, providing residents with new travel options.

Another vital component of the project is the Sangaihel Tunnel, which will become the longest railway tunnel in the Northeast, measuring nearly 10 kilometres. To ensure both safety and efficiency, two parallel tunnels are being created, one for regular train traffic and the other specifically for emergency rescue and evacuation.

The local community is looking forward to the advantages that improved rail connectivity will bring. Laishram Premjit, a resident of the region, expressed, "At present, it takes us a lot of time to travel to Assam or Silchar at least 10 hours to get to Silchar. Once the railway is operational, it will be a huge benefit for us. It will also cut costs. Transporting goods from Assam or Dimapur by truck is challenging. With the train, it will take just 4-5 hours and will be much more affordable."

The beneficial effects of the railway initiative are also recognised by those who are involved in its construction. Arvind Kumar, a laborer from Bihar, highlighted the broader developmental implications. He remarked, "Everyone desires progress, whether they are from the Northeast, Delhi, Bihar, or any other state in the country, it's a positive aim. The situation here will stabilise completely. People are learning to coexist harmoniously, and many have already done so. Conditions are improving now and will soon return to normal."

As this groundbreaking railway initiative continues to develop, it has the potential to not only strengthen Manipur's connection with the rest of India but also to infuse new energy into the state's economy. (ANI)

