Senapati (Manipur) [India], August 2 (ANI): Tucked in the northern reaches of Manipur, the village of Willong Khullen in Senapati district is home to one of the state's most enduring mysteries, ancient monoliths that have stood the test of time, silently guarding the cultural heritage of the region.

These towering stone structures, some rising over seven feet tall, are believed to date back to a time before Christ. Crafted without the aid of modern tools, the monoliths continue to fascinate researchers, historians, and tourists alike.

"I came here to do some research. The place is very good and quite interesting. We saw a lot of stones lying here. We are not sure how many stones are located here," said Rakuyio Khrasi, a tourist and researcher who recently visited the site. "We also heard that these stones were situated thousands of years ago."

Local legend adds an aura of mystique; it is said that no matter how many times one tries to count the stones, the number never remains the same. For many visitors, that alone is enough to spark curiosity and wonder.

"We had planned to visit this place because of its historical significance," said Yansaroni Murry, a student from Nagaland. "The rocks are huge, and we're having a lot of fun here. One thing I know is, you can't count the number of rocks. No matter how much we try to count, the numbers won't remain constant. That's what makes it so unique."

Beyond their size and enigma, these monoliths serve as silent storytellers, reminders of ancient rites, societal structures, and forgotten traditions. Locals believe they were once used for ritual commemorations and to mark significant tribal events.

Though much about their origin remains unknown, these stone sentinels endure as a symbol of the region's deep-rooted history. Preserving them is not just an act of conservation, but a commitment to honouring Manipur's rich cultural legacy for generations to come. (ANI)

