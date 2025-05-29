Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], May 29 (ANI): From bustling village markets to growing food processing units, women entrepreneurs in Manipur are transforming the local economy while preserving the region's rich biodiversity.

Leading this inspiring movement is Catherine Soyamphi, a young entrepreneur from Lungshang village in Ukhrul district.

Also Read | Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: Driver Makes Shocking Claims; Says Former MP Had 2,000 Obscene Pics and 40 Videos on Mobile Phone, His Mother Knew He Was Recording Private Moments With Women.

Catherine's journey began during the COVID-19 pandemic, when she returned to her village and helped her parents on the farm. Observing that many wild fruits and vegetables were left unused, she saw an opportunity to make better use of these natural resources. With formal training from the College of Food Technology and citrus-specific training, Catherine launched "SOYAM", a local food processing unit.

"Right now, we're producing 37 different items; our range includes pickles, candies, banana chips, fermented drinks, jams, jellies, and chutneys, all made using local ingredients. My mother, who is a master trainer, has been instrumental in guiding us. I've also attended several training programmes, including ones from the College of Food Technology and citrus workshops, to enhance our skills and improve our products," Catherine said.

Also Read | Operation Shield Postponed: Civil Defence Mock Drill in Haryana, Rajasthan and Chandigarh Deferred; Punjab Reschedules It for June 03.

SOYAM is now run by Catherine, her mother, and a team of rural women, offering sustainable employment and helping families earn steady incomes.

"Working here, we earn money, which makes us self-employed," said Rose, an employee at SOYAM. "It gives us confidence because we are supporting ourselves and our families. It's very helpful."

Catherine's initiative is more than just a business; it's a grassroots movement rooted in community, culture, and ecological awareness. Her model not only uplifts women but also brings attention to the underutilised biodiversity of Manipur, blending tradition with innovation.

By turning indigenous ingredients into value-added products, women like Catherine are leading a quiet revolution that is empowering rural communities and inspiring future generations.

Their efforts underscore how local knowledge, when nurtured with training and vision, can create livelihoods while celebrating the ecological wealth of Northeast India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)