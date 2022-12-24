New Delhi, December 24: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday appealed to Lieutenant Governor (LG) of the capital, Vinai Kumar Saxena to take a decision on the proposal for free medical lab tests in government hospitals and Mohalla clinics. "If LG does not allow it to continue, then free tests will be stopped in all hospitals in Delhi from January 1," Sisodia told the media persons. COVID-19 Outbreak: Fully Prepared To Deal With Any Eventuality, Say Delhi Hospitals Amid Coronavirus Scare.

Sisodia has said that the file is pending with LG for two weeks. Earlier on December 13, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved the proposal of the Health Department. Delhi Decked Up As Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters National Capital; ‘Rahul Gandhi Zindabad’ Echoes on Streets As Congress Workers' Enthusiasm Spiked (Watch Video).

A total of 450 types of medical tests will be free in Delhi government's mohalla clinics and government hospitals, from January 1, 2023, said the proposal.

