Noida (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) The crushed body of an unidentified man was found along a railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Friday, police said.

The deceased man was about 5.5 ft tall and aged around 30 years, a senior officer said.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 11 Manufacturing Started in India, Big Boost For 'Make in India', Tweets Piyush Goyal.

The body was spotted near Chhaprola village in Rabupura area by some locals in the morning who alerted the police.

“Prima facie it appears that the man got crushed by a train. The identity has not been established yet and efforts are underway to ascertain it. We are also probing how the incident took place,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said.

Also Read | ED Issues Provisional Attachment Order Attaching Movable & Immovable Properties Totalling to Rs 3.88 Crores Belonging to IRS Officer Neeraj Singh Under PMLA.

The body has been sent for post mortem and further proceedings are being carried out, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)