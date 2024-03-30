Hyderabad, Mar 30 (PTI) A man attempted suicide in front of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's house here on Saturday by pouring a kerosene-like liquid on his head, but the alert policemen present there immediately foiled his bid.

The man, who carried the liquid in a plastic can, poured it on himself, but policemen reached him quickly and held his hands.

Also Read | Mumbai Bomb Threat: Man Held for Bomb Hoax Call To Blow Up Dadar and Kalyan Railway Stations.

They poured water on him and later took him away in an auto.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)