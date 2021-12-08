Hyderabad, Dec 8 (PTI): Around 10 to 15 villagers from Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana were allegedly confined by Maoists in their camps in bordering Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday. The maoists on Tuesday "forcibly" took away some villagers from Cherla mandal to attend their meetings, they said.

The leaders of banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) told tribals that those confined would be released only after they bring more people from other villages to attend the meetings, a release from police said.

According to police, the maoists were harassing the villagers to take up demonstration opposing the development activities and police camps since the police personnel were gradually taking over the maoists-affected areas. The maoists were also harassing the innocent tribals who were refusing to attend their meetings, police said adding in the name of meetings they were forcibly collecting rice, vegetables and also money from the villagers.

