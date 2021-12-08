New Delhi, December 8: The Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association on Wednesday released the results of KMAT 2021. The results of the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test 2021 have been uploaded on the official website of the association. Candidates who had appear for the aptitude test can visit the official website of the KPPGCA at kmatindia.com to check an download their respective results of the same. HPPSC Main Exam Admit Card 2020 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Candidates can access their results of the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test 2021 by logging into the official website of the association with their respective application number and date of birth. KMAT is an all India Exam which was conducted in more than ten cities across the country, according to the official website. Scroll down to know how to check the result. IIM CAT Answer Key 2021 Released At iimcat.ac.in; Here Are Steps To Download And Raise Objections.

Here Is How To Check KMAT Result 2021:

Visit the official website of the association at kmatindia.com

On the homepage click on the link for results

A new web page will open

Enter required credentials and login

Download the scorecard

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result of the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test 2021 and keep it safe for future references. In case of any discrepancies in the scorecard, queries or confusions, candidates are advised to get in touch with the relevant authorities immediately to resolve the issue.

