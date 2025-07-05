Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Saturday made it clear that market manipulation is not going to be tolerated.

Speaking with reporters a day after an interim order against New York-based hedge fund manager Jane Street, Pandey said surveillance has been increased both by the regulator and also at the exchange level.

When asked if similar patterns have been seen with other foreign portfolio investors as well, Pandey said, "All what I can say that market manipulation is not going to be tolerated".

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event organised by the Bombay Chartered Accountants Society.

