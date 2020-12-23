Shimla, Dec 23 (PTI) Markets in Himachal Pradesh may now open on Sundays as well following improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the state, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said.

The state government also decided that the duration of night curfew in four districts will be reduced to eight hours till January 5, he added.

In a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Wednesday, the government decided to allow shopkeepers to open their shops and other commercial places on Sunday also.

The state government had issued instructions to close markets on Sunday from November 23 after a spurt in COVID cases.

The minister said the decision to open markets on Sunday was taken as the COVID situation has improved as compared to that in November.

The state government also decided that night curfew in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu districts will now be from 10 pm to 6 am till January 5, he added. Earlier, the curfew hours were in place from 9 pm to 6 am in these districts.

The state government had decided to impose night curfew from November 23.

