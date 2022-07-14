New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Clarifying the reports of "mass sick leave" called by low fare carrier GoFirst aircraft technicians, the airline on Thursday said that they are in constant discussions with their employees and explaining the present situation and addressing all concerns if any.

The spokesperson of Go First said that he would like to clarify that the well-being of the employees has always been paramount.

"We would like to clarify that there has been no general protest/agitation from the technicians as construed. There are a few technicians who were absent for 2-3 days. We are in constant discussions with our employees and explaining the present situation and addressing all concerns if any," he said.

Additionally, it is also clarified that unlike as perceived or as in some other cases, the airline has reinstated employees from "Leave without Pay" to normal working conditions and restored salaries to pre-covid level since August/September 2021.

"Our commitment to the safety and growth of our employees has resulted in smooth and uninterrupted operations across the business," the spokesperson said.

In spite of the COVID impact and financial challenges the company has recognised the contributions of the employees and also identified several outstanding contributions by promotions."During the course of discussions, we understood that our employees were misguided and after counselling, they are happy to note/take cognizance the efforts of the company amidst the turbulent volatile scenario and few people who had absented themselves from duties have assured us to resume from today or tomorrow," he said.

The airline said at present it has adequate technicians to manage the present operations and like any growing airline is also constantly reviewing, recognising the present team and recruiting new talents.

"For Go First maintaining the reliability of the aircraft and maintaining the safety of our passengers is our top priority," said the spokesperson.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday said that they are keeping a close watch on the situation that emerged after maintenance technicians of airlines went on mass sick leave.

A senior DGCA official informed that they are keeping an eye on the situation.

During the last five days, a sizeable number of the airline's aircraft maintenance technicians went on sick leave to protest against their low salaries and demand restoration of salaries that were slashed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The issue has largely affected the operation of Indigo and later it spread to other airlines like Go First.

It may be noted that the Go FIRST has a fleet of 57 aircraft, the average age of which is less than 4 years and is probably the youngest fleet in India. (ANI)

