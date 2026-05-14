Bitcoin Price Today, May 14, 2026: BTC Price Rises to USD 79,549 as Bullish Momentum Targets Major Resistance Level

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Bitcoin reached a valuation of USD 79,549 on May 14, 2026, as the digital asset continues its upward trajectory toward the significant USD 80,000 threshold. Driven by sustained institutional interest and a tightening liquid supply on global exchanges, the cryptocurrency is maintaining a strong bullish posture.

Bitcoin prices witnessed a period of steady appreciation during early morning trade on Thursday, reflecting a resilient appetite for risk amongst global investors. As of 7:03 AM IST, Bitcoin was trading at USD 79,549, marking a notable performance as the market tests critical resistance zones. Bitcoin Price Today, May 3, 2026: BTC Price Consolidates at USD 78,281 as Traders Eye Resistance Levels.

The recent price action suggests a robust consolidation phase just below the historic USD 80,000 mark. Analysts indicate that the current momentum is supported by a lack of significant sell-side pressure, allowing the asset to maintain its gains despite broader economic shifts in traditional markets.

Institutional Demand Driving Market Gains

A primary factor contributing to the current price level is the continued inflow into spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds. These regulated vehicles have streamlined the entry of corporate and institutional capital, providing a consistent source of demand that has helped stabilise the asset’s valuation over recent weeks.

Furthermore, the "supply shock" remains a central theme in the current market cycle. Data from blockchain analytics providers shows that the amount of Bitcoin held on exchanges has reached multi-year lows, suggesting that investors are moving their holdings to long-term storage rather than seeking immediate liquidity.

Technical Resistance and Future Outlook

From a technical standpoint, the level of USD 79,500 has acted as a temporary ceiling. A decisive break above this point could potentially trigger a liquidations-led rally, pushing the price toward new all-time highs as the market sentiment remains overwhelmingly positive across major trading hubs. Bitcoin Price Today, May 2, 2026: BTC Price Rises to USD 78,324 as Market Momentum Strengthens,

As the trading day progresses, market participants will be closely monitoring global liquidity trends and any regulatory updates from major economies. While the outlook remains optimistic, traders are advised to remain cautious of short-term volatility that often accompanies the testing of major psychological price barriers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 14, 2026 07:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).