New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency Friday arrested two persons in a massive crackdown on proscribed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) in Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and New Delhi, an official said.

An Indian Army uniform, along with arms, ammunition, incriminating documents and electronic devices, Rs 3 lakh in cash and jewellery were seized during the raids at 23 locations, mostly in Jharkhand, in a case of extortion and levy collection by the terror group, a spokesperson of the agency said.

The people targeted during the crackdown were all cadres and sympathizers of PLFI, a banned terror organization, the official said, adding they were involved in a conspiracy to carry out violent acts and commit terror activities.

Of the locations raided, 19 are in Jharkhand's Gumla, Ranchi, Khunti, Simdega, Palamu and West Singhbhum districts, two in New Delhi and one each in Bihar's Patna and Madhya Pradesh's Siddhi district, the spokesperson said.

Raman Kumar Sonu alias "Sonu Pandit" of Bihar and Nivesh Kumar of south-west district of Delhi were arrested during the raids, the official said.

The spokesperson said the arrested accused were named in an FIR registered by the NIA this year.

The NIA registered the case suo motu on October 11 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, following information about financing of terrorist activities through extortion by PLFI cadres, the official said.

The spokesperson said investigations so far have revealed that cadres of the banned organization were involved in generating funds through extortion from various coal traders, transporters, railway contractors and businessmen in Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

They were also conspiring to commit various terror activities, including attacks on the security forces, murder and arson, the official said.

Investigations revealed the PLFI cadres were also involved in other nefarious activities, such as recruitment and procurement of arms and ammunition, apart from collection of levy, the spokesperson said.

The official said the leaders, cadres and sympathizers of PLFI were conspiring to revive and expand the organization in Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and other PLFI-affected states.

