Nagpur, Feb 21 (PTI) A massive fire broke out at a furniture-making unit in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Also Read | Microsoft India, iCreate and IT Ministry To Provide AI Skilling Opportunities to 11,000 Innovators, Startups and Youth Across Country.

No casualties are reported but property worth crores was gutted, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Fire Video: Two Women Jump off Balcony As Blaze Erupts in Residential Apartment in Dwarka, One Dead.

The blaze erupted in the furniture-making unit located on the Besa-Ghogli road at around 5:30 pm, according to a Fire Brigade official.

Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, he added.

The smoke caused by the fire can be seen from kilometres away, he added.

He said the fire-fighting operation is facing challenges as the blaze is huge and inflammable material is present in the factory.

A short circuit might have triggered the blaze, as per preliminary information.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)