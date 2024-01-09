New Delhi, January 9: A massive fire broke out in a factory in North Delhi's Narela area on Tuesday morning. Several fire tenders have reached the spot, and dousing operations are underway. Delhi Factory Fire Video: Blaze Erupts at Manufacturing Unit in Narela, Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot.

Massive Blaze Engulfs Factory in Narela

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in a factory in Delhi's Narela area. Several fire tenders at spot. Dousing operation underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/GKJC1KHI2C — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

However, no causalities have been reported so far. The cause of such a huge fire is not ascertained yet. Further details are awaited.

