A major fire broke out in a factory in Delhi's Narela area on Tuesday afternoon. A video of the Delhi factory fire has surfaced on social media. The video shows flames and black smoke emancipating from the unit. Several fire tenders are present at the spot, and a dousing operation is underway, ANI reported. Further details are awaited. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Forest Near Modi Mill Flyover at Mathura Road, Seven Fire Tenders Rush to Spot (See Pics).

Delhi Factory Fire Video

#WATCH | Fire breaks out in a factory in Delhi's Narela area. Several fire tenders at spot. Dousing operation underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/GKJC1KHI2C — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

