New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a factory in north Delhi's Narela on Saturday night.

The fire erupted at a plastic granulation factory in the Narela area. Police personnel rushed to the spot on information. 15 fire tenders are at the spot to douse the flames.

No one reported being trapped inside the factory, said Delhi Fire Service officials.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

