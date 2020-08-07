Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) The maximum temperatures hovered above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Friday, while sultry weather conditions prevailed in the region.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum of 35.4 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal limits, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department here.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 38.3 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal.

Karnal recorded a high of 34.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal while Ambala's maximum settled at 35.8 degrees Celsius, two above normal limits.

Patiala in Punjab recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius, up two notches.

Amritsar and Ludhiana also recorded above normal maximum of 34.3 degrees Celsius and 34.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

