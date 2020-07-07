New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Tuesday met the nurses of civic-run Kasturba Hospital who have been protesting over non-payment of salaries due to them, following which they "ended their stir", officials said.

The protest by nurses, which began on Monday, comes few weeks after resident doctors had protested over non-payment of salaries, following which the Delhi High Court had taken cognisance and ordered the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to release the salaries.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash went to Kasturba Hospital and met the protesting nurses, demanding payment of salaries due to them.

He said after discussing all the issues with the nurses in detail and assurances from the corporation, the nurses have "ended their protest".

All employees are being paid in a phased manner, and the salaries due to these nurses will also be released soon, the mayor was quoted as saying in a statement by the NDMC.

He said the country is going through a pandemic and in such situation, "we all have to stand together, only then we can fight it".

