Mumbai, July 7: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued revised guidelines, allowing people to undergo coronavirus (COVID-19) testing at private laboratories without any doctor's prescription. Earlier, a doctor's prescription was a must for a COVID-19 test. The BMC also issued a list of private labs in Mumbai where people can undergo a test for COVID-19. The list included names of 17 private labs. Maharashtra Reports 5,134 New COVID-19 Cases, 224 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; State Coronavirus Tally Crosses 2.17 Lakh-Mark.

In a statement, the BMC said Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal took the decision to allow testing without a medical prescription in view of increase in the number of private laboratories and their capacity. "If the test comes out positive, a (hospital) bed will be allotted through ward-level 'War Rooms' of the municipal corporation," the civic body said. It will help people get treatment for coronavirus quicker, it added. Mumbai: Only One New Coronavirus Case Found in Dharavi, Says BMC.

At private labs, rates fixed by the Maharashtra government will be charged for COVID-19 test. Private labs can charge Rs 2,500 for a COVID-19 test. The rate is Rs 2,800 if the test is conducted at home. Welcoming the BMC move, minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted: "The @mybmc has decided to open up testing to any individual in the city without prescription/ self attestation. Labs can now conduct RT PCR tests as per ICMR guidelines at the will of anyone. This will help citizens feel safer and test when they have a doubt, without any delays."

Doctor's Prescription Not Required For COVID-19 Test, Aaditya Thackeray Welcomes BMC's Move:

As per the BMC, 3,63,120 tests have been conducted in the city so far. Mumbai's COVID-19 case count stood at 86,132 as on Tuesday with 4,999 deaths, as per the BMC. Mumbai added 806 new cases, the lowest single-day figure in nearly two months, to its tally in the day.

