Mayurbhanj (Odisha) [India], May 13 (ANI): Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various development projects worth over Rs 420 crores for different blocks in Mayurbhanj at a program held in Bisoi.

This included the inauguration of 133 projects worth over Rs 328 crores and the laying of the foundation stone for 52 projects worth over Rs 91 crores.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Pak Says Committed to Stand by Ceasefire Arrangement; Criticises PM Narendra Modi's Remarks.

The Chief Minister also announced the establishment of a +2 college at Bisoi Block headquarters and the renaming of the Bisoi Mini Stadium after Mahapurush Dharanidhar Nayak, with a statue to be installed.

Additionally, he mentioned plans for a Rs 10,000 crore industrial complex in Mayurbhanj district. The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with fulfilling the people's aspirations within just 11 months of taking office.

Also Read | 3-Nanometer Chip Design Centres Inaugurated: In a First, 3-nm Chips Will Be Designed in India, Announces Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Chief Minister said that in just 11 months, they have been able to fulfill the people's aspirations. He highlighted several key initiatives, including opening the four gates of the Sri Mandir, launching the Subhadra scheme for women, and increasing the minimum support price for paddy to Rs 3,100.

These decisions were made in just 24 minutes, which couldn't have been achieved in the past 24 years. The Subhadra scheme and support for farmers have strengthened the rural economy.

Additionally, the CM Kisan Yojana has been launched for farmers' benefit. Over 1 crore women in the state have benefited from the Subhadra scheme, with 17 lakh women becoming lakhpati didis.

The Chief Minister stated that with the cooperation of the Central Government, Odisha is poised for significant growth in industrialization. The state government aims to establish industries in every district. The vision of a developed Odisha has brought new opportunities.

There is vast potential for industrialization across the state, and Mayurbhanj district is expected to see numerous industrial projects in the coming days. A Rs 10,000 crore industrial investment is planned for the district, which will not only accelerate its development but also create ample opportunities for employment and job creation for the local residents.

"We have prepared 36 specific programs to achieve these goals by 2036, known as '36 for 36'. With your cooperation and the efforts of Odisha's 4.5 crore people, we will build a prosperous Odisha. This will be the Odisha of our dreams. In a prosperous Odisha, we aim to excel in education, healthcare, industry, infrastructure, and more. Our efforts will also focus on ensuring that the last person in society has access to basic amenities. Everyone will have access to clean water, quality healthcare, electricity, and transportation facilities," the Chief Minister concluded.

During the program, the Chief Minister distributed assistance funds to the local beneficiaries, marriage incentive funds to the daughters of laborers, and financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs each to self-help group women.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Ministers Dr Krushna Chandra Mahapatra and Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, MPs Mamata Mahanta, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, and Naba Charan Majhi, and MLAs Bhaskar Chandra Madhei, Jalen Naik, Prakash Soren, and Sanjali Murmu. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)