New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has invited e-tenders for 70 authorised parking lots and 130 commercial plots in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar, an official statement said.

In its efforts to create better civic amenities in the city, the MCD has put 14 clusters with 70 parking sites to tender.

These parking spaces will help in proper traffic management by avoiding jams and also strengthen pedestrian convenience, the statement said.

The MCD has also floated e-auction inviting bids for 130 commercial plots at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar Phase-I, on 99 years leasehold basis.

The statement said that the allotment of these plots will be through e-auction process on NIC portal https://eauction.gov.in. This scheme will be open till November 4, 2022. Under this e-auction, plot size varies from 102.62 sqm to 440 sqm at Rs 1,38,600 per sqm.

"The auction of commercial plots will help the entrepreneurs in logistic business. The plots can be used for constructing warehouses and godowns. The corporation hopes that the auction of plots will foster Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar to emerge as a prominent transport and logistic hub in the city," the statement said.

