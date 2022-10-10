Patna Oct 10: A 12-year-old boy died in Mahavir Medical Science Institute (MMSI) in Bihar's Nalanda district on Monday; the family members of the deceased claim that the death happened due to the negligence of doctors and medical staff.

The intern doctors also broke the windshield of a car where the family members kept the body of the deceased.

The 12-year-old boy, identified as Golden Kumar, had fallen from a bicycle on Sunday evening and sustained injuries on his hip. He was admitted in MMSI's emergency ward located in Pawapuri.

"The doctors gave preliminary treatment. The temperature of his body went low at night. It may be possible that the doctors wrongly diagnosed him. I repeatedly requested doctors and staff nurses to look after him and provide adequate treatment but none of the medical staff came at night. The doctors were present in the chamber but they scolded me and other relatives. My grandson succumbed on Monday morning," said Gyan Bahadur Singh, grandfather of the deceased.

Hearing of the death of Golden, a large number of villagers assembled in the hospital and were involved in heated exchange of words with the medical staff. The intern doctors present in the hospital violently reacted to the villagers and launched assaults on them.

"They locked the main door of the hospital and brutally assaulted us. We managed to take away the dead body of my grandson and put it inside the car. But the intern doctor also attacked it and broke the windshield. We somehow escaped from the hospital without conducting the postmortem," Singh said.

The hospital administration, however, claimed that the villagers went inside the room of the medical superintendent and misbehaved with him. The intern doctors retaliated after the misbehaviour of villagers.